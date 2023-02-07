According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In 2021, North America had the largest share of the market. Asia-Pacific is likely to grow a lot over the next few years.

Farmington, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global eSports Market Size Was Valued at USD 1.22 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 1.44 Billion In 2022 To USD 5.48 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 21.0% During The Forecast Period. We found that the global market for eSports grew by an average of 15.4% between 2019 and 2020.

The market is growing because more games are being streamed live, big investments are being made, more people are watching, more people are getting involved, and league tournaments have better infrastructure. Because gamers, organisers, influencers, and game developers are getting better at what they do, there are more ways to make money in the market. Electronic sports can be a profession because they have big international prize pools and make money from streaming.

Also, colleges and universities have started to offer programmes that are designed to turn out skilled workers.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021 : Gameloft partnered with ESL Gaming to enhance the mobile electronic sports-native sponsoring solutions.

: Gameloft partnered with ESL Gaming to enhance the mobile electronic sports-native sponsoring solutions. In July 2021 : Intel collaborated with the International Olympic Committee to increase the focus on hosting one of the major virtual competitions as a kickoff to the Games. The electronic sports event was mainly scheduled to be held in Katowice, a city of approximately 3,00,000 individuals in Poland, a month before the Olympic Games.

: Intel collaborated with the International Olympic Committee to increase the focus on hosting one of the major virtual competitions as a kickoff to the Games. The electronic sports event was mainly scheduled to be held in Katowice, a city of approximately 3,00,000 individuals in Poland, a month before the Olympic Games. In June 2021: Gameloft partnered with Epik Prime, an NFT platform functioning with AAA gaming organizations & large entertainment IP and brands, which focused on launching a racing-themed set of archives within the mobile racing game Asphalt 9.

Segment Overview

Streaming Insights

There are two main types of streaming: live streaming and on-demand streaming. During the period covered by the forecast, live streaming is expected to make up the biggest part of the segment. As more attention is paid to getting fans involved, live electronic sports events are likely to become more popular. Also, as the number of smartphone users grows, more people are likely to watch live tournaments of electronic sports.

People want more entertainment at home, so video-on-demand is likely to grow quickly over the next few years. People watch more games on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms than live because they can watch the game whenever they want. Because of this, the video-on-demand part of this business is likely to grow.

Revenue Streaming Insights

Depending on how the money comes in, the market is split into media rights, advertising, sponsorship, ticket and merchandise sales, game publisher fees, and other categories. The media rights segment is expected to gain the most market share during the time frame of the forecast. Many media companies are putting money into these games because the industry is growing and more than 380 million people around the world watch them.

Sponsorship and advertising are expected to grow quickly during the time frame of the forecast. The team that pays for the platform is putting money into it to build its brand as the number of viewers grows. In the same way, many apps that let you play games have ads in them to make more money.

Gaming Genre Insights

Based on the type of game, the market is split into real-time strategy games, first-person shooter games, fighting games, multiplayer online battle arena games, mass multiplayer online role-playing games, and other types. During the time frame of the prediction, the market for first-person shooter games is expected to grow a lot. Many different game providers offer a huge number of first-person shooter games. The 3D worlds in the games of the past looked real.

Fighting games will get better in a lot of ways. Because it is used in virtual and video games, it is becoming more popular on the market.

Over the next few years, multiplayer online battle arena games will grow quickly because they are fun and profitable. Since multiplayer is becoming more and more popular, it is likely to grow.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America had the largest share of the market. There are a lot of online gamers in this area, which should help the business grow. The largest companies in the area are Activision Blizzard, Inc., Riot Games, Inc., X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd., and others. To stay ahead of the competition and meet customer needs, they spend a lot of money on research and development.

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow a lot over the next few years. Because of how quickly sports events are moving to digital platforms for entertainment, countries like China, Japan, and India are likely to have a high demand. Electronic sports are becoming more popular because the gaming and entertainment industry in Asia and the Pacific has so many opportunities.

Most European countries have a strong sports market, which is likely to give companies that offer online sports platforms more ways to make money. Fans are always looking for new ways to play games. In the same way, a lot of different people are investing a lot in this market in Europe because it has a growing audience and a higher return on investment.

Scope of Report:

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Trends:

Advertisements aimed at people who watch electronic sports, like those shown during live streams on online platforms or electronic sports TV, bring money into this market.

Advertising is likely to bring in a lot of money in the coming years as more people watch online platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Streamlabs says that in 2018, the most money was made by YouTube and Twitch. Twitch had 4.32 million quarterly active streamers, while YouTube had 1.13 million.

So, as the number of streamers grows, advertising-related content is likely to increase, which will help the market make money.

Driving Factors:

Because technology is always getting better, people all over the world have become dependent on smartphones, other high-tech gadgets, and the internet. Because so many people want to play games, video game companies have moved to a model where they make money over and over again. Also, as technology keeps getting better, there are more and more video game tournaments, virtual reality products, and people spending a lot of money on video content all over the world.

The online gaming market is growing because more people are using advanced gaming technologies, people have different tastes in entertainment, and more people want to play games on their phones. Because more people have smartphones and the internet is better, the number of players has grown quickly.

Restraining Factors:

LED computer monitors can cause metabolic disorders, and gambling addiction and social behaviour disorders can cause psychological problems in gamers.

A recent study by Zwiebel et al. on the health effects of electronic sports players found that they are more likely to get back, neck, and upper limb injuries. The same thing can happen if you spend too much time in front of a computer screen. Most of these problems happen because these players don’t move around much and stand in an awkward way.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Twitch Interactive, Inc. (U.S.), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (U.S.), Tencent Holdings Limited (China), Riot Games, Inc. (U.S.), Gfinity plc (U.K.), X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (U.S.), Loco (Stoughton Street Tech Labs Private Limited) (India), Caffeine (U.S.), DLive Entertainment Pte. Ltd. (U.S.), and others.

