The ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the rising prevalence of metastatic breast cancer over the globe, which is increasing the probabilities of ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer and thus the surge in treatment options.

NEWARK, Del, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a value of 11% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 185 Million.

One of the key drivers of growth in the ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics market is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, affecting millions of people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases diagnosed in 2020 alone. As breast cancer continues to be a major public health concern, the demand for advanced diagnostic tools like ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics is expected to rise.

Get this PDF Sample report with Latest Market Insights @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16943

Advancements in diagnostic technology have also contributed to the growth of the ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics market. In recent years, there have been significant advances in the field of cancer diagnostics, including the development of advanced imaging techniques and molecular diagnostic tests. These advancements have made it possible for medical professionals to identify ESR1 mutations more accurately and efficiently, allowing for earlier diagnosis and more personalized treatment options.

Another factor driving growth in the ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics market is the increasing awareness of ESR1 mutations among medical professionals and patients. As medical research continues to uncover new information about breast cancer mutations, more healthcare providers are becoming aware of the importance of ESR1 testing. This increased awareness has led to greater demand for ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics, as well as increased funding for research and development in this area.

Key Takeaways:

The global ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow with an 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

By end user, diagnostic centres are expected to hold 47% of the market share in 2023 for ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics market.

North America is expected to possess a 45% market share for ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics market in 2023.

Europe ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics market size is expected to possess a 40% market share in 2023.

“As medical professionals continue to focus on improving patient outcomes and developing more personalized treatment options, ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics will play an increasingly important role in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer,” – states an analyst at FMI.

Ask our Market Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16943

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnostics are Berlin-Chemie, Pfizer, Sanofi, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Zenopharm, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Olema Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi has developed a targeted therapy called SAR439859, which is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced breast cancer, including ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer. SAR439859 is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) that works by blocking the activity of the estrogen receptor (ER) protein, which is often overexpressed in breast cancer cells. The drug has shown promising results in preclinical studies, and it is currently being evaluated in several clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy in breast cancer patients.

G1 Therapeutics has been involved in the development of diagnostic tools to identify ESR1 mutations in breast cancer patients. In 2021, the company announced that it had entered into a collaboration with Guardant Health, a leading precision oncology company, to develop a liquid biopsy test for the detection of ESR1 mutations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from breast cancer patients.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Hormonal Therapy:

Tamoxifen

Aromatase inhibitors

Ovarian suppression

Fulvestrant

Elacestrant

By Chemotherapy:

Capecitabine

Carboplatin

Cisplatin

Cyclophosphamide

Docetaxel

Others

By Targeted Therapy:

Monoclonal antibodies

Small molecule inhibitors

Tumor-agnostic treatments

Immunotherapy

Pembrolizumab

Dostarlimab

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

For more Report Customization, connect with us at@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16943

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Request a Complete ToC of this Report with figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-16943

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

Lung Cancer Surgery Market Size: The global Lung Cancer Surgery Market was valued at US$ 1.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.98 Billion by 2029, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Share: The global tissue diagnostics market was valued at US$ 32.0 Billion in 2021 and is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of 12.8% during 2022 to 2032, with a market valuation of US$ 120.2 Billion by 2032.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Demand: The global lung cancer therapeutics market share is projected to reach US$ 48,725.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Opportunity: According to FMI, the global automated breast ultrasound systems market is expected to grow at approximately 10% CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth: The global poultry diagnostics demand is subjected to record a CAGR of 10.5%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 590 million in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.

Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market Trends: The global advanced cancer pain management market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 7,265.44 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 11,540 million by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.

Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Development: The global chlamydia diagnostics market garnered a market value of US$ 1.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3.69 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook: The global cancer diagnostics market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of 7.1% value, during the forecast period 2022 to 2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 191 Billion. Considering this increasing growth and demand in the global market, the cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 379 Billion by 2032.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Demand: In 2022, the infectious disease diagnostics market is anticipated to be worth US$ 1.47 billion in terms of revenue. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% to reach a size of US$ 3.48 billion by 2032.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Forecast: The global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 2.3 Billion in the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 14.1% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 8.4 Billion by the year 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs