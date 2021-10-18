Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ESS Inc. CEO Eric Dresselhuys to Present at Milken Institute Global Conference

ESS Inc. CEO Eric Dresselhuys to Present at Milken Institute Global Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESS Inc. (NYSE:GWH), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Eric Dresselhuys will present at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference. Dresselhuys will present on the “Energy and Commodity Markets: Structural Bull or Earthbound?” panel on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm PT.

Among other topics, the panel will focus on the fundamental changes impacting the energy market. Panelists will discuss how the growing climate crisis accelerates decarbonization and the effort to find sustainable approaches.

The 24th annual Global Conference will center on the theme, “Charting a New Course,” focusing on how the disruptions and innovations of the recent past can be reframed for a thriving future. The event will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org/.

About ESS, Inc.
ESS Inc. (NYSE:GWH) designs, builds, and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring 4-12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Erik Bylin
investors@essinc.com 

Media Contact:
Gene Hunt
Trevi Communications, Inc.
978-750-0333 x.101
gene@trevicomm.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.