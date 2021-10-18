ESS Inc. CEO Eric Dresselhuys to Present at Milken Institute Global Conference

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESS Inc. ( NYSE:GWH ), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Eric Dresselhuys will present at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference. Dresselhuys will present on the “Energy and Commodity Markets: Structural Bull or Earthbound?” panel on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm PT.

Among other topics, the panel will focus on the fundamental changes impacting the energy market. Panelists will discuss how the growing climate crisis accelerates decarbonization and the effort to find sustainable approaches.

The 24th annual Global Conference will center on the theme, “Charting a New Course,” focusing on how the disruptions and innovations of the recent past can be reframed for a thriving future. The event will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org/ .

About ESS, Inc.

ESS Inc. ( NYSE:GWH ) designs, builds, and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring 4-12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Erik Bylin

investors@essinc.com

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978-750-0333 x.101

gene@trevicomm.com