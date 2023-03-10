Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises ESS Tech Inc. (“ESS” or “the Company”) (NYSE:GWH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. ESS investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation is centered around whether ESS Tech, a company, made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose important information to its investors. This was brought to light by a report published by Grizzly Research on December 7, 2022, which alleged that the Company’s partnership with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (ESI) was not genuine. According to the report, ESI was a related party with no actual employees, office or ongoing operations and that ESS Tech had concealed the fact that ESI was a subsidiary instead of an independent third party. As a result of this news, ESS Tech’s shares dropped by more than 7.7% on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising