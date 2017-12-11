Essential Energy Services Provides Details of the Positive Patent Litigation Decision

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:ESN) (“Essential” or the “Company”) provides details of the positive patent litigation decision.

On November 3, 2017, the Federal Court of Canada (the “Court”) rendered a decision in Essential’s favor with regard to a patent infringement proceeding commenced by Packers Plus Energy Services Inc. (“Packers Plus”), ruling that the Packers Plus patent was not valid and that Essential did not infringe the patent (the “Decision”). On December 7, 2017, the Court finalized and released the judgment publicly.

The Decision included the following findings by the Court:

Validity – There were two independent reasons for the Court’s ruling that the Packers Plus patent was invalid:

Prior Disclosure – The Court ruled that Packers Plus publicly disclosed the subject matter of its patent to third parties more than one year prior to the filing date of the patent, which under Canadian patent law, eliminated its rights to a patent; and

Prior Art / Obviousness – The Court ruled that the subject matter of the patent was not inventive compared to what was already known in the industry at the time.

Infringement – The Court ruled that:

Essential did not infringe the patent;

Essential did not induce others to infringe the patent; and

Essential did not act in concert with others to infringe the patent.

In order to have any claim of damages against Essential, Packers Plus would have to appeal, and successfully overturn, both grounds on which the Court ruled that the patent was not valid and also overturn the Court’s ruling that Essential did not infringe the patent.

The deadline for Packers Plus to appeal the Court’s decision, if they choose to do so, is January 8, 2018.

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and abandonment services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers the largest coil tubing fleet in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

