Dr. Toh will begin seeing both Adult and Pediatric patients on the West Side, effective April 1, 2023.

Jennifer Toh, M.D. Established Allergist and Immunologist Jennifer Toh, M.D. Joins ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP West Side Office

Tarrytown, New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer Toh, M.D. to its West Side office located at 620 Columbus Ave, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10024. Dr. Toh is a highly respected allergist and immunologist with a wealth of experience in the field and will begin seeing both Adult and Pediatric patients on the West Side, effective April 1, 2023.

The West Side office of ENTA is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of talented and experienced physicians, nurses, and support staff. Dr. Toh will join the following otolaryngologists: Eric Cohen, M.D.; Natasha Keenan, M.D.; Hector P. Rodriguez, M.D., and Michael Shohet, M.D., F.A.C.S., along with Audiologists Erin Chipalowsky, Au.D., CCC-A, Lauren Martin, Au.D., CCC-A and Adriana Sposito, Au.D., CCC-A, F-AAA.

Dr. Toh joins ENTA after years in private practice in Manhattan. She has been voted one of New York’s Top Doctors and is the current president of the New York Allergy & Asthma Society. Dr. Toh is a Manhattan native and a graduate of Stuyvesant High School and Northwestern University. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center.

She has been published in a number of academic journals and has presented her work at multiple national and international meetings. In addition, she was a clinical instructor at Montefiore Medical Center and continues to be actively involved in teaching medical students and residents. Dr. Toh specializes in the management of a wide spectrum of allergic, respiratory, and skin disorders in adults and children, including asthma, hay fever, sinus problems, chronic cough, hives, and eczema, as well as drug and food allergies. She is sensitive to the uniqueness of each patient’s situation and adapts her consultations and treatment options appropriately to accommodate individual needs and concerns.

David Godin, M.D., F.A.C.S., President of ENTA, commented “In order for our Practice to fully serve the needs of patients in the hundreds of communities surrounding our offices, we must be able to attract the best physicians in all related fields. Securing the services of an allergist the caliber of Dr. Toh, to complement those of our fine otolaryngologists, allows us to deliver this kind of excellence to the deserving patients of the Upper West Side and surrounding neighborhoods. I am extremely pleased and wholeheartedly welcome her to the team.”

Michael Shohet, M.D., senior partner in the office noted, “We are thoroughly delighted to welcome a clinician of Dr. Toh’s experience and skills into our medical family. I am confident she will provide our Upper West Side patient population with the high level of care they so richly deserve.”

Prashant Ponda, M.D, chair of ENTA’s Allergy Division, stated “We are always extremely selective when we evaluate both the credentials and fit of a physician into our Practice. Dr. Toh has the expertise, experience, and caring personality that will make her an asset to the community, office, and ENTA overall.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com, or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 providers practicing in over 55 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment

Jennifer Toh, M.D.

CONTACT: Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149842531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com