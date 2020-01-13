Esusu Appoints Albert Owusu-Asare As Chief Technology Officer to Lead Global IT Solutions and Product Innovation

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esusu, the financial technology platform helping individuals save money and build credit, today announced that it has named Albert Owusu-Asare to serve as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will be responsible for leading Esusu’s integrated product, technology, and data security strategy to successfully deliver all platform capabilities to clients and partners. Owusu-Asare will report directly to Abbey Wemimo and Samir Goel, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu and serve as a founding member of the Executive Leadership Team.

In January 2018, Owusu-Asare joined Esusu as the lead technical advisor. Over the past two years, he leveraged his expertise to build the company’s service platform for rent reporting and credit building. “As a member of our founding leadership team, Albert is the genius architect of Esusu’s proprietary credit building platform and is deeply passionate about helping customers make smart money decisions,” said Abbey Wemimo and Samir Goel, Co-Founders at Esusu. “Albert has unmatched industry expertise and technical skills. He builds dynamic development teams and scales best in class technology which is paramount to a successful data business.” 

Previously, Owusu-Asare was a leading software engineer at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, which develops financial products including no-fee, fixed-rate personal loans, and online savings accounts. He was one of the first engineers to work on Apple Card from Goldman Sachs. Prior to that, he worked with the Personal Finance Engineering group where he rapidly prototyped a proof-of-concept for a personal finance mobile app that led to the acquisition of Clarity Money. He has unparalleled experience implementing financial regulatory requirements and creating business functionality relating to credit, debt, and credit bureaus.

“Esusu is revolutionizing the digital credit building space and I’m thrilled to have spearheaded the platform development and partnerships from the very beginning.  We are creating and launching cutting edge capabilities backed by world-class data security that will improve financial outcomes and transform the lives of our customers,” said Esusu’s Chief Technology Officer, Albert Owusu-Asare.

Owusu-Asare is an open-source contributor for exoplanet research software. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Physics and Computer Science at Grinnell College.  He is passionate about computer science education and s worked with his alma mater in Ghana to develop a high school computer science curriculum.

About Esusu:
Esusu is the leading financial technology platform helping individuals save money and build credit. Founded in 2016, Esusu is at the forefront of paving a permanent bridge to financial access by providing financial solutions for low-to-middle income consumers. Esusu’s groundbreaking rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows tenants to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners attract tenants, reduce turnover, and improve collections to increase their operating income. Esusu creates the community and systems needed to build credit and thrive. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

