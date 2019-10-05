Et tu, Mitt? Trump blasts Republican senator as impeachment battle heats up

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival.
