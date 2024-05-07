SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) Sterilization Systems Group announced it has been awarded $13.9 million in contracts from two multi-national medical device manufacturers. The contracts include four, sixteen pallet ethylene oxide (“EO”) sterilization system chambers with related conveyer systems, and a large capacity vacuum drying chamber with preconditioning.

“These contracts reflect ETC Sterilization Systems Group’s dedication to innovation in our mechanical designs, control systems and software expertise to meet the challenging requirements of this market,” states Eric Hunnicutt, ETC Director of EO Sterilizer Sales. ETC’s Sterilization Systems Group offers Steam and Ethylene Oxide (“EO”) Sterilizer Systems, Vacuum Dryers, Software Systems, and project management services to the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Life Science industries. ETC’s systems are specially designed to meet unique process system challenges.

In addition, ETC’s Environmental Testing and Simulation Systems (“ETSS”) unit was awarded a $2.0 million contract as the environmental simulation equipment supplier for a new, state-of-the-art auto racing test cell project. This equipment includes a dynamic throttle air pressure control system and a track road speed air velocity control system, which are dynamic air systems that can maintain high accuracy intake air pressure and scoop velocity control while simulating rapidly changing race conditions. “We feel this project will be an important step in ETSS becoming a leading supplier of racing air systems test equipment for race teams in the U.S. and Europe,” states Greg Raab, ETSS Business Unit Manager.

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC’s headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.