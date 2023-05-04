Eterna to present data on iPS cell-derived multi-cell-type therapeutic strategy for solid-tumor targeting, nucleic-acid delivery, and targeted gene insertion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) (“Eterna” or the “Company”), a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines, today announced it will deliver eight presentations showcasing its mRNA cell engineering platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place May 16-20, 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Susan McClatchey, Vice President, Quality at Eterna Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat, hosted by Citeline, about the manufacturing of gene therapies.

Title: Overcoming the Manufacturing and Regulatory Challenges for Gene Therapies

Date/Time: May 17, Doors open 6:00 PM PT

Speaker: Susan McClatchey, Vice President, Quality at Eterna Therapeutics

Location: Grammy Museum, 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Details of Eterna’s poster presentations are below, including several posters presented by or in conjunction with Eterna’s discovery partner, Factor Bioscience.

Title: Rational Design of Multivalent Ionizable Lipid Delivery Systems for mRNA Delivery to Blood Cells

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 563

Presenter: Elizabeth Belcher, Research Associate I at Eterna Therapeutics

Session & Location: Wednesday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 17, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Title: A Scalable, iPS Cell Derived Lymphocyte and Myeloid Multi-Cell-Type Therapeutic Platform for Enhanced Tumor Cell Killing*

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 616

Presenter: Abigail J. Blatchford, Associate Scientist at Factor Bioscience

Session & Location: Wednesday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 17, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Title: Chemically Modified Single-Stranded DNA Donors Enable Efficient mRNA Gene Editing-Mediated Knock-In in Human iPS Cells*

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1065

Presenter: Claire Aibel, Associate Scientist at Factor Bioscience

Session & Location: Thursday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 18, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Title: Efficient Transgene Knock-In in Human iPS Cells Combined with Small Molecule-Mediated “On-Switch” Yields Clonal Populations of Engineered Tissue-Specific Cells*

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1103

Presenter: Taeyun Kim, Associate Scientist at Factor Bioscience

Session & Location: Thursday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 18, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Title: Novel Ionizable Lipids Derived from 2-Hydroxypropylamine and Spermine for mRNA-LNP Delivery*

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1262

Presenter: Ariadna Lubinus, Associate Scientist at Factor Bioscience

Session & Location: Friday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 19, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Title: Directed Differentiation of Gene Edited iPSCs by Small-Molecule Inhibition of a Transgene-Encoded Protein

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1314

Presenter: Raven Dance Klee, Research Associate II at Eterna Therapeutics

Session & Location: Friday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 19, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Title: Gene Editing Proteins with Nickase Functionality Enable Scarless Targeted Gene Insertion in Primary Human Cells

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1516

Presenter: Elizabeth Belcher, Research Associate I at Eterna Therapeutics

Session & Location: Friday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 19, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Title: mRNA Cell Engineering Enables Rapid Prototyping of Macrophage Gene-Editing Strategies for Cancer Immunotherapy Applications*

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1563

Presenter: Ian Hay, Associate Scientist at Factor Bioscience

Session & Location: Friday Poster Session, West Hall A

Date/Time: May 19, 12:00-2:00 PM PT

Abstracts are available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting website here.

*Research conducted and presented by discovery partner Factor Bioscience.

About Eterna Therapeutics Inc.

Eterna Therapeutics is a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines. Eterna has in-licensed a portfolio of over 100 patents covering key mRNA cell engineering technologies, including technologies for mRNA cell reprogramming, mRNA gene editing, the NoveSlice™ and UltraSlice™ gene-editing proteins, and the ToRNAdo™ mRNA delivery system from Factor Bioscience. NoveSlice™, UltraSlice™, and ToRNAdo™ are trademarks of Factor Bioscience. For more information, please visit www.eternatx.com.

