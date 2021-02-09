ETF Industry Pioneer Bruce Bond Named to InvestmentNews’ 2021 Icons and Innovators List

Chicago, IL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) today announced that InvestmentNews has recognized Bruce Bond, CEO of Innovator ETFs, as a 2021 Icons and Innovators honoree. Bond was chosen from several hundred nominations to make the list of ten Innovators and one Icon, Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by InvestmentNews and the wealth management community as an industry Innovator,” said Bond. “Focusing on what advisors want and their clients need has always guided our product development strategy for the cutting-edge investments my team and I have built. From creating the first smart beta ETFs with PowerShares back in 2003 to our current focus at Innovator building a full lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs™ – which help investors look forward by providing known ranges of future investment outcomes prior to allocating capital – I’m grateful to be acknowledged as part of this distinguished group dedicated to evolving the wealth management landscape for the benefit of the American investor.”

Each of the advisers and executives who made the fifth annual InvestmentNews Icons and Innovators list were chosen from a rigorous selection process designed to identify individuals who contributed profoundly and consistently to the advancement of the financial advice profession and for conceiving new ideas and tools that have propelled the industry forward.

“The eleven individuals recognized as this year’s Icons & Innovators have led significant changes that are transforming the financial advice industry,” said George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer of InvestmentNews. “We hope their stories will inspire others to bring forward the next big ideas.”

Bond will officially receive the award at the InvestmentNews 2021 Innovation Summit and Awards Dinner on Nov. 16 in New York City. The half-day Summit will include panel discussions, TED-style talks, and one-on-one interviews followed by an awards dinner gathering the industry’s biggest names and brightest minds.

To learn more about the 2021 winners and the Innovation Summit, please go to https://iconsandinnovators.com/.

1 Structured notes and structured annuities are financial instruments designed and created to afford investors exposure to an underlying asset through a derivative contract. It is important to note that these ETFs are not structured notes or structured annuities.

