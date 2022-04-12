Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

DANBURY, CT, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss its results. The analyst conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com .

The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:

U.S. Participants: 877-705-2976

International Participants: 201-689-8798

Meeting Number: 13727696

For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company’s website referenced above for at least 60 days.

