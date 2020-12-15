Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ethan Allen Congratulates Award Recipients in First-Ever Virtual Celebration

Ethan Allen Congratulates Award Recipients in First-Ever Virtual Celebration

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 1986, Ethan Allen’s Chairman and CEO, Farooq Kathwari, invited every Ethan Allen interior designer to company headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut, for a multi-day celebration. This beloved tradition continued for 33 years and grew to include a slate of awards for exceptional interior design work.

When this year’s COVID-19 pandemic made a 34th gathering in Danbury all but impossible, Kathwari and his team orchestrated the company’s first-ever Virtual Celebration. The livestreamed event brought together over 4,000 Ethan Allen associates from all over the world, including designers, retailers, manufacturing, logistics, and headquarters, capping off a year of strong sales performance even in the midst of significant challenges.

The Virtual Celebration opened with a series of videos that chronicled the history of Ethan Allen and gave an overview of its current operations. The event also included livestreamed recognition of associates honored for decades of exemplary service, and awards for interior designers that recognized both exemplary sales performance and outstanding achievements in interior design. All award recipients received a signed copy of Mr. Kathwari’s memoir – Trailblazer: from the Mountains of Kashmir to the Summit of Global Business and Beyond.

“I’m proud of what our associates have accomplished during such a challenging year, and I’m pleased that we found the opportunity to highlight their achievements in a format that brought everyone in the Ethan Allen family together,” Kathwari commented. “Many offered feedback after the event, saying they felt it was our best celebration ever.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen’s products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Contact:
Geri Moran
Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations
[email protected]
203-743-8374

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.