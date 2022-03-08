Breaking News
Ethan Allen in Mexico Recognized as Environmentally and Socially Responsible for Third Consecutive Year

DANBURY, Conn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ethan Allen’s upholstery workshop in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, has been named “Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible) by the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility. These organizations recognize corporate policies that promote a positive social impact in Mexico and Latin America. The Silao team has earned this recognition for three consecutive years.

Ethan Allen’s upholstery operations in Silao has also been recognized with multiple Great Place to Work® Mexico awards. Many associates in Silao live in nearby villages and to make it possible for them to come to work, Ethan Allen provides transportation and offers daily low-cost meals. Associates can also access an on-site medical clinic staffed by a doctor and a team of experienced nurses, a pharmacy to dispense over-the-counter medications, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the absence of a vaccine mandate, all Silao associates have voluntarily received vaccination for COVID-19.

“I always highlight our commitment to North American manufacturing—not just American, but North American—because I believe in the skills and work ethic of the associates in our Mexico plants,” Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO stated. “Silao’s achievements exemplify Ethan Allen’s commitment to policies that ensure environmental responsibility as well as dignity and justice for every associate.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN​
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen’s products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

CONTACT:
Geri Moran, VP, Marketing & Public Relations
geri.moran@ethanallen.com
203.743.8374

