DANBURY, CT, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) announced today that its Board of Directors declared and increased the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.39 per share, payable on May 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2024.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to increase our regular quarterly cash dividend by 8.3% to $0.39 per share. The Board’s decision today highlights our strong balance sheet allowing for these returns to shareholders.”

As previously announced on April 3, 2024, the Company will release its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results on April 24, 2024.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen, named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America’s Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.