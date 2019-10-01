Breaking News
Ethan Allen Launches New Membership Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Danbury, CT, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ethan Allen, a leading global interior design company and a renowned manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, announced the launch of a new Member Program that will enhance the customer experience and provide special members-only everyday savings and benefits.

“The new membership program puts our customers front and center,” says chairman and CEO, Farooq Kathwari. “Our Members will no longer have to plan projects around short-term sales and promotions; instead, they will enjoy consistent, predictable and attractive everyday savings on products for any room in their home—plus free shipping and premier in-home delivery, and in our U.S. design centers, access to special financing options. This level of value, enhanced by our complimentary design service, creates a customer experience that’s second to none.”

For an annual membership cost of $100, Ethan Allen Members will receive everyday savings of 20% on purchases, plus free shipping and premier in-home delivery. In the U.S., Ethan Allen Members will also have access to special financing options (subject to credit approval).

The member program further positions Ethan Allen as a trusted source for quality home furnishings and interior design expertise. The Ethan Allen Member Program is available in Design Centers and online at www.ethanallen.com. For more information about the new membership program or to enroll, visit www.ethanallen.com/members.

###

About Ethan Allen
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. We offer complimentary interior design service to our clients and sell a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates five manufacturing facilities, including two manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of our products are made in our North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen’s products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

