DANBURY, CT, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today reported its financial and business results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter operating performance. Our strong delivered net sales of $203.2 million were helped by our backlog. Our gross margins increased to 61.0% and operating margins rose to 18.2%. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.10 grew by 15.8%. We continued to generate strong operating cash flow and as of December 31, 2022, we had total cash and investments of $140.4 million and no debt. Our retail written orders have returned to near pre-pandemic levels. We are also pleased that yesterday we announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable February 21, 2023.”

Mr. Kathwari continued, “In November 2022 we opened a new state-of-the-art design center in Skokie, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. This design center projection continues to position us as a leading Interior Design Destination. Combining personal service of our talented interior designers with advanced technology is an important focus. Over the next twelve months, we plan to greatly enhance the projection of all our design centers.”

“We are well-positioned with continued strengthening of our vertically integrated structure, which includes enhancing our product offerings, continued re-positioning of our retail network as a premier Interior Design Destination, investments in our North American manufacturing, which accounts for about 75% of our net sales, and investing in technology and logistics. We remain cautiously optimistic,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.

FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS*

Consolidated net sales of $203.2 million decreased 2.4% Retail net sales of $171.8 million decreased 4.4% Wholesale net sales of $106.2 million decreased 8.3%

Written order trends Retail segment written orders decreased 1.5% compared with the pre-pandemic second quarter of fiscal 2019; down 16.3% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022 Wholesale segment written orders were 18.6% lower than the second quarter of fiscal 2019; declined 20.2% from a year ago

Consolidated gross margin increased to 61.0%, up from 58.8% a year ago due to product pricing actions taken over the past 12 months, a favorable product mix, disciplined promotional activity and lower inbound freight costs

Operating margin of 18.2%; adjusted operating margin of 18.1% compared with 15.7% last year due to wholesale gross margin expansion and maintaining a disciplined approach to cost savings and expense control partially offset by lower net sales and higher retail delivery costs; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses decreased from 43.1% of net sales to 42.9%

Advertising expenses were equal to 2.0% of net sales, the same as in the prior year second quarter; we continue to utilize various advertising mediums including national television, direct mail and digital

Diluted EPS of $1.10 compared with $1.05; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10 increased 15.8%

Generated $2.5 million of cash from operating activities; cash and investments totaled $140.4 million with no debt outstanding

Ended the quarter with $159.9 million in inventory, down $16.6 million from June 30, 2022

The Company held a 2022 Virtual Convention in December, which highlighted Ethan Allen’s rich history in classic style with a modern perspective, the service of its vertically integrated manufacturing and logistics networks, the strengthening of the retail network and the importance of being an interior design destination

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release. Comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES*

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net sales $ 203,161 $ 208,093 (2.4 %) $ 417,691 $ 390,420 7.0 % Gross profit $ 124,020 $ 122,269 1.4 % $ 253,636 $ 231,461 9.6 % Gross margin 61.0 % 58.8 % 60.7 % 59.3 % GAAP operating income $ 37,069 $ 36,292 2.1 % $ 76,719 $ 63,652 20.5 % Adjusted operating income* $ 36,873 $ 32,772 12.5 % $ 74,565 $ 60,500 23.2 % GAAP operating margin 18.2 % 17.4 % 18.4 % 16.3 % Adjusted operating margin* 18.1 % 15.7 % 17.9 % 15.5 % GAAP net income $ 28,166 $ 26,894 4.7 % $ 58,046 $ 47,047 23.4 % Adjusted net income* $ 28,020 $ 24,257 15.5 % $ 56,437 $ 44,686 26.3 % Effective tax rate 25.7 % 25.7 % 25.5 % 26.0 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.10 $ 1.05 4.8 % $ 2.27 $ 1.85 22.7 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 1.10 $ 0.95 15.8 % $ 2.21 $ 1.75 26.3 % Cash flows from operating activities $ 2,517 $ 5,712 (55.9 %) $ 40,939 $ 22,701 80.3 %

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release

BALANCE SHEET and CASH FLOW

Cash and investments totaled $140.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared with $121.1 million at June 30, 2022. The increase of $19.3 million during the year was primarily due to $40.9 million in cash generated from operating activities and $8.1 million in proceeds received from a sale-leaseback transaction completed in August 2022 partially offset by $20.9 million in cash dividends paid and capital expenditures of $8.5 million as the Company continues to return capital to shareholders and reinvest back into the business.

Cash dividends paid were $20.9 million during the first six months ended December 31, 2022, which included a special cash dividend of $12.7 million, or $0.50 per share. During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company’s Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, which was paid on January 4, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022. The $0.32 per share cash dividend represented a 28.0% increase over the prior year regular quarterly cash dividend.

Cash from operating activities totaled $40.9 million during the first half of fiscal 2023, an increase from $22.7 million in the prior year period due to an improvement in working capital and higher net income. The increase in working capital was primarily from a reduction in customer deposits as net shipments outpaced written orders and improved collections on outstanding accounts receivable, which converted shipments to cash at a faster pace, partially offset by a reduction in inventory carrying levels.

Inventories, net decreased to $159.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared with $176.5 million at June 30, 2022, as the Company restores its operating inventory levels to more historical norms as backlog declines. Inventory balances continue to decrease as the Company seeks to reduce its levels of inventory while also ensuring appropriate levels are maintained to service its customer base.

Customer deposits from written orders totaled $83.7 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $37.4 million during the fiscal year as net shipments outpaced written orders.

No debt outstanding at December 31, 2022.

DIVIDENDS

On January 24, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on February 21, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2023.

ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is intended to supplement, rather than to supersede, the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In this press release the Company has included financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS (collectively “non-GAAP financial measures”). The Company computes these non-GAAP financial measures by adjusting the comparable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain charges and gains and the related tax effect of these adjustments. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP is provided at the end of this press release.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 203,161 $ 208,093 $ 417,691 $ 390,420 Cost of sales 79 , 14 1 85 , 824 164 , 055 158 , 959 Gross profit 124,020 122,269 253,636 231,461 Selling, general and administrative expenses 87,147 89,610 179,109 171,187 Restructuring and other impairment charges, net of gains (196 ) (3,633 ) ( 2 , 192 ) (3,378 ) Operating income 37,069 36,292 76,719 63,652 Interest and other income, net

Interest expense and other financing costs 901

50 (26)

48 1,297

1 05 2

96 Income before income taxes 37,920 36,218 77,911 63,558 Income tax expense 9 , 754 9 , 324 1 9 , 865 16 , 511 Net income $ 2 8 , 166 $ 2 6 , 894 $ 58 , 046 $ 47 , 047 Per share data Diluted earnings per common share: Net income per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 1.05 $ 2.27 $ 1.85 Diluted weighted average common shares 25,582 25,513 25,571 25,482

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, June 30, ASSETS 2022 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,392 $ 109,919 Investments 55,030 11,199 Accounts receivable, net 10,696 17,019 Inventories, net 159,874 176,504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27 , 414 32,108 Total current assets 338,406 346,749 Property, plant and equipment, net 223,702 223,530 Goodwill 25,388 25,388 Intangible assets 19,740 19,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 103,238 100,782 Deferred income taxes 1,091 820 Other assets 2, 416 2,886 Total ASSETS $ 7 13 , 981 $ 719,895 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 30,463 $ 37,370 Customer deposits 83,651 121,080 Accrued compensation and benefits 21,131 22,700 Current operating lease liabilities 24,122 25,705 Other current liabilities 1 6 , 3 48 8 , 788 Total current liabilities 175,715 215,643 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 93,706 89,506 Deferred income taxes 2,801 4,418 Other long-term liabilities 4 , 695 3, 005 Total LIABILITIES $ 276 , 9 1 7 $ 3 12 , 572 Shareholders’ equity: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 437,085 $ 407,349 Noncontrolling interests ( 21 ) ( 26 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 4 37 , 064 $ 407 , 323 Total LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 7 13 , 981 $ 71 9 , 8 9 5

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in tables below.

These non-GAAP measures are derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of its results to others in its industry and prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, its financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the items associated with the operations of the business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than the Company does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Despite the limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company believes these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful in viewing its performance using the same tools that management uses to assess progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance.

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income / Operating Margin GAAP Operating income $ 37,069 $ 36,292 2.1 % $ 76,719 $ 63,652 20.5 % Adjustments (pre-tax)* (19 6 ) ( 3 ,520 ) ( 2 , 154 ) ( 3 ,152 ) Adjusted operating income* $ 3 6 , 873 $ 3 2, 7 72 12.5 % $ 74 , 565 $ 60 , 500 23.2 % Consolidated Net sales $ 203,161 $ 208,093 (2.4 %) $ 417,691 $ 390,420 7.0 % GAAP Operating margin 18.2 % 17.4 % 18.4 % 16.3 % Adjusted operating margin* 18.1 % 15.7 % 17.9 % 15.5 % Consolidated Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Diluted EPS GAAP Net income $ 28,166 $ 26,894 4.7 % $ 58,046 $ 47,047 23.4 % Adjustments, net of tax* (146 ) ( 2 ,637 ) (1, 609 ) ( 2 ,3 6 1 ) Adjusted net income $ 28, 020 $ 2 4 , 257 15.5 % $ 56 ,4 3 7 $ 44 , 686 26.3 % Diluted weighted average common shares 25,582 25,513 25,571 25,482 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.10 $ 1.05 4.8 % $ 2.27 $ 1.85 22.7 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 1.10 $ 0.95 15.8 % $ 2.21 $ 1.75 26.3 %

* Adjustments to reported GAAP financial measures including operating income and margin, net income and diluted EPS have been adjusted by the following: (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gain on sale-leaseback transaction $ (654 ) $ – $ (2,911 ) $ – Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment – (3,913 ) – (3,913 ) Severance and other charges 458 3 93 757 7 6 1 Adjustments to operating income $ (196 ) $ (3,520 ) $ (2,154 ) $ (3,152 ) Adjustments to income before income taxes $ (196 ) $ (3,520 ) $ (2,154 ) $ (3,152 ) Related income tax effects on non-recurring items(1) 50 883 545 7 9 1 Adjustments to net income $ (146 ) $ ( 2 , 6 37 ) $ (1, 609 ) $ ( 2 ,361 )

(1) Calculated using the marginal tax rate for each period presented.