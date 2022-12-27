United States to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 500 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

Rockville, MD, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The growth of the market for ethanolamines is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.1% during 2022 – 2032. The value of the methanolamine market increased at a CAGR of around 4.8% during 2017 – 2021. The increased demand for acid gas removal, such as Hydrogen sulfide from natural gas, olefins cracker output, and refinery streams, is driving up Monoethanolamine demand.

With the increased use of ethanolamines by end-use sectors including detergents, herbicides, and textiles, the market expansion is expected to be driven by increased demand in the agricultural sector. Ethanolamines are commonly exploited as a raw material in the production of solvents, polishes, and medications. Demand for building chemicals and protective coatings for metal shielding is anticipated to grow as the application is then used to a greater degree. Over upcoming years, anticipated growth in surfactant used in the United States and Western Europe is likely to drive the market expansion.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8077

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Ethanolamines Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2022.

Monoethanolamine product type is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 3.7% during the forecast period.

United States to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 500 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the 2022-2032 forecast periods.

Market Segments Covered in Ethanolamines Market Analysis

By Product type

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

By End-user Industry

Agriculture

Construction

Personal Care

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy and Metalworking

Textile

Other End-user Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8077

Competitive Analysis:

Key Companies Covered

Huntsman Corporation

Dow Chemical Corporation

CNPC

BASF

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Thai Ethanolamines Co.

Daicel Chemical Industries

INEOS Oxide Ltd.

Fushun Beifang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Akzo Nobel

Some of the recent developments in the Ethanolamines Market are:

In Feb 2022, the restructuring and enhancement project of PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company has begun. The Jilin project is a key aspect of CNPC’s efforts to meet its goals and foster strong growth in its petrochemical and refinery operations. It utilizes cutting-edge environment conservation and energy-saving technology for green supply chain management as CNPC’s first chemical project totally powered by green energy. The project requires the building of 21 new facilities, including an ethylene plant, as well as the refurbishment and closure of nine existing facilities. The project will assist CNPC’s petrochemical and refinery operations, and also the expansion of the local petrochemical industrial chain and the rejuvenation of Northeast China.

In September 2021, Huntsman announced the capacity expansion of polyurethane catalysts and specialty amino acids at its Petfurdo, Hungary facility. By mid-2023, the multimillion-dollar investment project is likely to be finished. Huntsman expects the brownfield site to boost worldwide capacity and offer greater flexibility and new technologies to the polyurethane, coatings, metalworking, and electronics sectors.

Similarly, more recent developments related to companies in Ethanolamines Market services have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8077

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Ethanolamines Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Global Ethanolamines Market by Product Type (Monoethanolamine, Diethanolamine, and Triethanolamine), by End-user (Agriculture, Construction, Personal Care, Oil and Gas, Metallurgy and Metalworking, Textile and Other End-user Industries), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market: The global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market size is witnessing prolific growth and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2031, with manufacturers emphasizing on both, natural as well as synthetic amide waxes across prominent industrial application segments. Prominent players are focusing on single-use plastic, amid heightening sustainability concerns associated with their subsequent disposal.

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Market: A newly-published report on the ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) market reveals that the global market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.9% to reach US$ 863 million by the end of 2021.

Monoethylene Glycol Market: The global monoethylene glycol market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2032. The monoethylene glycol market share is estimated to reach US$ 65 Bn by 2032 from US$ 38.4 Bn in 2022.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (R-PET) Market: Latest industry analysis on the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market by Fact.MR forecasts global production of R-PET to reach 1,700 KT by 2021-end. Around 1.6% decline in market value was observed in 2020, which is estimated to return to 2019 levels soon, with demand for clear recycled PET rising rapidly through 2031.

Dimethyluracil Market: The global dimethyluracil market is estimated to be valued at US$ 76.3 million in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period from 2023-2033.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583