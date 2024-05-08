GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their advanced network analysis tool – PacketScan™ HD. This network appliance captures and analyzes high-speed Ethernet traffic up to 100 Gbps. With PacketScan™ HD, network engineers and cyber security professionals can accurately assess their network performance, identify bottlenecks, troubleshoot infrastructure and applications, and investigate security incidents.

[For illustation, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/packetscan-hd-main-image-newsletter.jpg]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL’s PacketScan™ HD is an Ethernet monitoring device designed for high-density network analysis. Equipped with specialized network interface cards, ample storage capacity, and advanced protocol analysis software, it captures and decodes all Voice over IP (VoIP) and Wireless protocols over IP. This capability is invaluable for troubleshooting network issues and investigating security incidents. Additionally, users can conduct lossless packet capture, analyze high-speed networks, and manage high-volume simultaneous calls with bidirectional RTP traffic seamlessly.”

PacketScan™ HD includes the PacketScan™ software, a comprehensive tool for capturing, categorizing, monitoring, and collecting statistics on various IP calls. This software excels at decoding VoIP and wireless protocols, providing detailed Quality of Service (QoS) statistics for voice calls. Moreover, it can seamlessly transfer captured data to GL’s centralized database and dashboard, known as NetSurveyorWeb™. This platform offers a user-friendly web browser interface, facilitating remote access and easy navigation for users.

GL’s PacketScan™ HD 5G Protocol Analyzer effectively monitors 5G networks, capturing, decoding, and gathering statistics across interfaces like N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, and N13. It is an optional module for PacketScan™ HD, enhancing its 5G network analysis capabilities.

PacketScan™ HD is compatible with the FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ applications, providing wirespeed IP traffic filtering and recording capabilities of up to 320 Gbps directly onto disk. This feature allows for offline filtering, extraction, and analysis of captured data. These applications support a range of Ethernet interfaces, including 4 x 1 Gbps, 2 or 4 x 1/10 Gbps, 2 x 25/40/100 Gbps, or 8 x 10 Gbps Ethernet interfaces, ensuring versatility in network monitoring and analysis.

GL’s IP Analytics™ tool, scrutinizes IP-based data streams to against performance benchmarks. This tool provides comprehensive statistics for parameters like Layer 3, Class of Service, Layer 4, IPv4/IPv6 Endpoints, UDP/TCP Endpoints, and conversations, facilitating accurate network performance analysis. With the ability to calculate and present network metrics with millisecond precision, including Packet Count, Byte Count, Packets/sec, and Bits/sec, it offers real-time insights essential for optimizing network efficiency.

GL’s TCP Analytics application diagnoses TCP connections across internal LAN and external WAN computers, including servers and clients. It identifies issues like excessive bandwidth usage, unsuccessful TCP sessions, packet loss, subpar TCP throughput, rogue connections, security incidents, including file exfiltration, and related concerns. TCP Analytics is an optional feature with the PacketScan™ HD – Network Monitoring Appliance.

GL’s PacketScan™ HD is available in portable and rack-mount form-factors with smart network interface cards having different Ethernet rates such as 4 x 1 GigE, 2 x 10 GigE, 2 x 40 GigE and 2 x 40 / 2 x 100 GigE variations to capture packets at high speeds.

Key Features

Capture IP traffic across high-speed links (1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps) without loss

Supports 5G interfaces – N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, and N13

Filter traffic of interest based on IP addresses, ports, protocols, and other relevant criteria

Decodes eCPRI protocol and analyzes various message types such as IQ Data, Bit Sequence, Generic Data Transfer, Remote Memory Access, One-way Delay Measurement, Remote Reset, and Event Indication through eCPRI protocol analysis tool

PacketScan™ HD generates VoIP Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Reports, including Call Success Ratio, Calls Per Second, Post Dial Delay, Error Code Distribution, Answer Seizure Ratio, and Call Duration

Comprehensively analyze VoIP calls and Wireless IP Traffic, including Call Detail Records, Surveillance, Voice quality metrics, and other KPIs, with long-term storage capabilities

The portable platform can be taken into the field for network monitoring and analysis

Visualize data using rich graphics, ladder diagrams, call traces, and other informative tools

Automatically establish a connection to a remote database to enable remote monitoring

Filter and search through packets based on criteria including IPv4 and IPv6 address range or mask, GTP (Inner UDP, Inner TCP, and SCTP fields), and IP address list and pair for Inner, Outer, and Inner/Outer

Supports wirespeed hardware filtering and nanosecond timestamping

Supports the filtering of multi-layer tunneled traffic including GTP, GRE, and VXLAN

Create custom filters to focus on traffic of interest

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

