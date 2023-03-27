Market Study on Ethernet Controllers Shows High Popularity of Remote Working Globally to Bode Well for Unique Solution Providers!

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Size of the worldwide Ethernet controller market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% in the assessment period. In 2032, it Ethernet Controller Market is anticipated to broaden and reach US$ 18.2 billion . The market had a value of US$ 9.5 billion in 2022.

The current digital economy’s expanding reliance on data centers and cloud computing is what drives the sector under consideration. Addressing a few of the most urgent global issues, from scientific developments to artificial intelligence, requires modern data centers. Goal of these contemporary data centers is to improve networking bandwidth and optimize workloads in a manner akin to artificial intelligence.

Big data is becoming more sophisticated and is growing in terms of volume across the commercial environment. About 79% of corporate executives agree, according to a research by Accenture, that companies that don’t utilize big data risk losing their competitive edge.

They are probably going to lose money. Business use of big data is expected to increase data traffic, thereby increasing the demand for Ethernet controllers.

Ethernet for Control Automation Technology (EtherCAT) is built on the CANopen standard and Ethernet. It is distinct from communication networks or the internet, though. It was created primarily for highly automated monitoring.

When adopting the open systems interconnection (OSI) network design, Ethernet and EtherCAT share the same data link and physical connection levels. The two networks diverge on purpose as they are designed for different objectives.

A USB-to-Ethernet adaptor is useful in numerous circumstances. For instance, even if customers require an internet connection, their laptop’s Wi-Fi feature might be malfunctioning.

The user can also discover that the area network is turned off for security reasons in a few places. In these cases, a basic adapter and an Ethernet cable should be sufficient. If someone utilizes a cable, the connection will be faster and more dependable.

It is anticipated that long-term contracts with extensions will saturate the market, delaying growth and keeping the market from adopting new technology more quickly. These agreements might also be ineffective options. Hence, service providers often work to use Ethernet controllers that are up to date with technology.

Key Takeaways from Ethernet Controller Market Study

The global Ethernet controller market exhibited 7.7% CAGR in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

CAGR in the historical period from 2017 to 2021. North America Ethernet controller market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of about 39.2% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. The USA Ethernet controller market is expected to be worth US$ 5.6 billion by 2032.

The United Kingdom Ethernet controller market is set to create an opportunity of US$ 392.9 million in the next ten years.

in the next ten years. The Ethernet physical layer (PHY) segment by function is projected to spur at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.

“Laws governing work-from-home shifted the focus of information security from corporate network to cloud and private architecture. Due to these changes in businesses, demand for Ethernet controllers will soar as cloud-based solutions gain enormous traction.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Ethernet Controller Market

The global Ethernet controller market is fragmented as a result of fierce competition. Despite its dispersion, the marketplace is mostly influenced by laws that govern its creation and operation. Increased innovation, acquisitions, and partnerships are projected to boost market rivalry during the next ten years.

For instance,

A 5GbE single chip Ethernet controller family was introduced by Realtek in January 2022. The new range has IEEE 802.3 bz Multi gigabit features. It would also enable 5G/2.5G/1G, 100M/10Mbps network bandwidths.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Ethernet controller market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Ethernet controller market in terms of

Function (Ethernet physical layer, integrated),

(Ethernet physical layer, integrated), Bandwidth (Ethernet, fast Ethernet, gigabit Ethernet),

(Ethernet, fast Ethernet, gigabit Ethernet), Packaging (flip chips & grid array, quad flat no-lead, quad flat pack),

(flip chips & grid array, quad flat no-lead, quad flat pack), Application (servers, embedded systems, consumer applications, routers & switches, desktop systems),

(servers, embedded systems, consumer applications, routers & switches, desktop systems), Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

Other Trending Reports:

