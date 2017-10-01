Breaking News
Etherparty Officially Opens Public Sale of FUEL Tokens Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — User-friendly smart contract creation tool Etherparty is excited to announce the opening of the public phase of the FUEL token crowdsale. It launches today, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at 9 A.M. PDT (12 PM EDT / 5PM BST / 4PM UTC) and runs until Oct. 31 unless all tokens are sold prior. Those interested can go directly to etherparty.io/ico to take part in the crowdsale. 

Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, enforcement, and management of smart contracts which has the potential to dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology.

“Etherparty will enable anyone to create, publish, and integrate smart contracts into their business and application,” said Etherparty CEO Kevin Hobbs, who added, the platform’s clean interface and ease-of-use will make it possible for greater adoption of smart contract technology and the benefits around self-executing digital agreements.

“We’re really excited to get some users active on the EP platform during our first beta test,” said Etherparty Architect Brian Onn. Onn added, “Our team of developers have put in a fantastic effort to reach this point and we’re looking forward to receiving user feedback and taking that feedback directly to the platform for our next beta cycle.”

Any interested buyers should stay tuned for updates throughout the day on Sunday, October 1. Here is the public phase pricing schedule:

Week 1: 3,000 FUEL Tokens for 1 ETH
Week 2: 2,250 FUEL Tokens for 1 ETH
Week 3: 1,700 FUEL Tokens for 1 ETH
Week 4: 1,275 FUEL Tokens for 1 ETH

About Etherparty
Etherparty is a contract wizard that removes the complexity of creating, managing, and executing smart contracts on multiple blockchains. The platform allows users with zero knowledge of smart contract programming to create an enforceable, self-executing digital agreement for all types of transactions.

Media Contact
Kevin Hobbs, CEO, Etherparty – [email protected]

