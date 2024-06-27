EtherWAN’s premier series of rugged networking enclosures with integrated switches & accessories, the EasyPoE® Pro, gets an upgrade

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EtherWAN has released the new version of their EasyPoE® Pro Series, their premier fully managed outdoor networking enclosure system that can be quickly deployed out of the box as a turnkey solution with back connectivity capabilities.

Capable of delivering up to 90W Gigabit PoE and 10 Gigabit fiber connections to hard-to-reach devices in extreme outdoor temperatures, these rugged networking systems provide network management, power to cameras, and data transmission to almost any edge surveillance or transportation networking application.

The EasyPoE® Pro Series consists of integrated networking equipment within a NEMA-4X polycarbonate or metal enclosure; options include Ethernet switches capable of up to 90-Watt Gigabit PoE and 10 Gigabit fiber connections. Additionally, each enclosure includes an integrated power supply, fiber splice tray, door sensor for security, and an optional cellular router.

The highlights of the upgrade include easier AC input wiring, better accessibility to ports, more streamlined internal design and wiring, and a higher performance 4G LTE cellular option.

“Time and labor are valuable resources for integrators and contractors,” says David Choi, EtherWAN’s Sr. Product Manager. “EasyPoE® series provides a turnkey solution for edge networking, saving hours of work. Our latest upgrades make it even easier to get devices up & running in the field.”

Whether you need to provide power and data transmission to high-power PTZ cameras or remotely manage devices on the edge of your network, the EasyPoE® Pro series is a powerhouse communications solution for devices on your network.

EtherWAN’s EasyPoE® Series products are rated to operate within a -40°F to 167°F range and built to resist vibration and electromagnetic interference at 4x the level of commercial devices. The products are backed by a long warranty and complimentary US-based tech support. Networking training courses are also available, providing general technical knowledge for network design and planning.

Visit EtherWAN’s website for more details and learn how to integrate the range of EasyPoE® Series products into your network.

http://www.EtherWAN.com/us

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN’s expertise lies in Urban Infrastructure connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves unparalleled levels of reliability and quality.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Freddy Arvizu Marketing & Communications Manager [email protected] 714-779-3800