Naval and commercial access to Somaliland’s coast granted in exchange for recognising republic’s independenceEthiopia has signed a deal granting it naval and commercial access to ports along Somaliland’s coast, in exchange for recognition for the breakaway republic’s independence, it has been announced.The Somali government, which has long held that Somaliland remains a part of the country, announced that it would convene an emergency meeting of its cabinet in response to the memorandum of understanding, according to state news agency Sonna. Continue reading…

