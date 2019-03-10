Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, killing 157

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said, and there were no survivors, according to the state broadcaster.
