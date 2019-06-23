Ethiopia’s army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup

Ethiopia’s army chief of staff and the head of the northern state of Amhara were killed in two separate but related attacks when a general tried to seize control of Amhara in an attempted coup, the prime minister’s office said on Sunday.
