Growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the growing need for water and wastewater treatment facilities are driving the United States market for EDTA.

Rockville, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetic Acid (EDTA) Market is valued at US$ 1.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.

EDTA is a versatile chelating agent that finds application in a wide range of industries, including water treatment, cleaning, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and more. It is known for its ability to form stable complexes with metal ions, making it highly valuable in various processes and applications. The EDTA market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for metal chelating agents in different industries during the forecast period.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8689

Factors such as urbanization, industrialization, growing concerns regarding water pollution and scaling, and the need for efficient metal cleaning and descaling agents are also boosting the demand for EDTA.

EDTA is extensively used in water treatment processes to control the negative effects of metal ions. It helps in preventing scaling, corrosion, and fouling in water systems such as boilers, cooling towers, and pipelines. The demand for EDTA in the water treatment industry is driven by the need for effective and sustainable solutions to maintain water quality and equipment efficiency.

Ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid is also widely used in research laboratories and analytical chemistry. It serves as a common reagent for metal ion analysis, sample preparation, and calibration. EDTA’s stable chelates are essential for accurate measurements and analysis of metal ions in various samples.

North America is a significant marketplace for EDTA suppliers, driven by rising industrialization, strict water treatment regulations, and the presence of key industries such as automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals. Europe is another prominent market for EDTA, characterized by strict regulations regarding water quality and environmental protection. The region’s focus on sustainable practices and clean technologies is driving the demand for EDTA in various applications, including water treatment and metal cleaning.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid market is projected to reach US$ 2.36 billion by 2033.

Demand for powdered EDTA is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market is expected to reach US$ 409.82 million by 2033.

Sales of industrial-grade EDTA are projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% during the next 10 years.

The market in the United Kingdom is currently valued at US$ 64 million.

“Rising industrialization and increasing water treatment regulations are propelling the demand for ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8689

Winning Strategy

EDTA manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop eco-friendly and bio-based EDTA formulations. This trend is driven by regulatory pressures, consumer preferences, and the need to reduce environmental impacts.

Key manufacturers of EDTA are also investing in R&D activities to improve product formulations and develop innovative solutions. Technological advancements aim to enhance the performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of EDTA products, driving revenue growth of key market players.

Key Companies Profiled

Ava Chemicals Private Limited

Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shivam Agro Industries;

Foodchem International Corporation

Dow Inc.

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd

Airedale Chemical Company Limited

UPL

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid market are expanding their product portfolios by introducing new and innovative variants of EDTA. This allows them to cater to a wider range of industries and applications, capturing more market share and generating higher revenues.

Investing in research and development activities enables companies to develop improved formulations and technologies related to EDTA. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, key players can offer enhanced products with superior performance, attracting more customers and commanding premium prices.

Dow Chemical Company offers EDTA-based products under its Dow Chelating Agents portfolio. In recent years, it has been focusing on developing sustainable EDTA formulations.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8689

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, liquid), grade (food, industrial, pharmaceutical) and application (food & beverages, detergent production, water treatment, agrochemical production, cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical formulations), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market: Expanding at a stellar CAGR of 11.4%, the global nucleic acid extraction system market is projected to increase from a market valuation of US$ 4.63 billion in 2022 to US$ 13.64 billion by the end of 2032.

Fumaric Acid Market: The global fumaric acid market is estimated to be valued at US$ 501.9 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 969.0 million by the end of 2033.

Bio-based Acetic Acid Market: The global bio-based acetic acid market is valued to be US$ 53.9 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 90.4 million by the end of 2033.

Tungstic Acid Market: Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global tungstic acid market is valued to be US$ 40.5 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach US$ 55.0 million by the end of 2033.

Acidulants Market: The global acidulants market is valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 4 billion by 2033-end. Global demand for acidulants is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.