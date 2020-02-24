Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market To Reach USD 7.69 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Size – USD 4.19 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 6.9%, EPDM Industry Trends – Rising domestic consumption in China.

New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is forecast to reach USD 7.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene propylene diene monomer is a copolymer of propylene, ethylene, and a small amount of non-conjugated diene monomers which provide cross-linking sites for vulcanization.

EPDM elastomers have excellent ozone/weathering, heat, and aging resistance. These copolymers exhibit perfect electrical insulation, compression set, and low-temperature properties, but only decent physical strength properties. They have very good resistance to chemicals as well. EDPMs are not compatible with mineral and synthetic di-ester lubricants and hydrocarbon fuels and solvents. They also have poor flame resistance.

EPDM rubber is considered to be the most commonly used rubber for the manufacturing of sheets. The demand for EPDM rubber has increased in construction, automotive, and mechanical goods applications. Its inherent features make it suitable for application in gaskets, lamination, and electrical insulation. Catalyst technologies and polymerization used in today’s day to day applications provide the ability to design EDPM rubber to meet the demanding processing and application needs.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer globally during the forecast period. China is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market. The region’s prospering automotive industry is majorly boosting this market. Malaysia and India are expected to be the major countries that will contribute to this market’s growth.

Car seals make noise due to movement of the door against the car body, which results in friction between the mating surface, like painted sheet metal or glass, and the EPDM rubber. This noise can be diminished using special coatings generally applied at the time of production of the weather seal. These coatings can also improve the chemical resistance of EPDM rubber.

EPDM elastomers in aerospace & defense are used to manufacture bladders of tanks and lightweight diaphragms. They have fine chemical stability and provides excellent resistance to fuels. They are used to develop landing strut seals, aircraft wing seals, cable blocks, and hatch seals. They have design versatility and are durable in nature.

The most widely-used method of producing ethylene propylene diene monomer at present is solution polymerization, in which copolymerization of ethylene, propylene, and a third monomer, 2-ethylidene-5-norbornene (ENB) or dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), takes place in an inert solvent (cyclohexane, n-hexane, and nefras, among others).

The growth of the market in North America is accredited to the region’s developing automotive sector. Automotive manufacturers in the U.S. are making continuous investments, which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for EPDM for various automotive applications is due to the shifting demand towards high-performance materials.

Key participants include Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, LANXESS AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Carlisle Companies Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., JSR Corporation, Lion Elastomers, Firestone Building Products Company, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc., among others.

In April 2015, Lanxess’s new plant in China started the production of EPDM. The plant has an annual production capacity of 160,000 tons yearly. The facility produces ten premium grades of EPDM customized to the requirement of the customers in Asia Pacific.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Seals and Gaskets

Tires and Tubes

Weather-Stripping

Wire & Cable

Electric Insulation

Roofing Membranes

Oil Additives

Radiators

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer goods

Building and Construction

Medical

Electronic and Electrical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



