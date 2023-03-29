From Packaging to Solar Cells: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Takes the ‘Sustainable’ Spotlight across North America

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact. MR’s study of the ethylene vinyl acetate market offers in-depth knowledge of the driving forces behind the industry’s rising demand. In terms of product type, end-use industry, and region, it reveals potential that will support market expansion across numerous categories throughout the next decade.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market is expected to skyrocket at a worth of US$ 11.37 billion by 2032. It is projected to uptick at a CAGR of 2.4% throughout the forecast period. In 2022, the market was valued at a sum of US$ 8.99 billion.

Use of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) in packaging applications is growing rapidly due to its favorable properties. A few of its properties include excellent flexibility, clarity, and resistance to wear. The need for lightweight and sustainable materials has made ethylene vinyl acetate an attractive choice for packaging solutions.

This trend is expected to continue to accelerate, as companies focus on sustainability initiatives and cost reduction strategies. With high demand for lightweight and sustainable packaging materials, demand for ethylene vinyl acetate will continue to increase in the next ten years.

Get A FREE Sample Report (Includes Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast & Regional Analysis)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7329

As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, sales of packaging materials climbed at a CAGR of 9.9%, from US$ 844 million in 2018 to US$ 1,119 million between 2021 to 2022. The top export destination for the packaging industry is still the USA.

Solar energy is becoming increasingly popular, creating a need for ethylene vinyl acetate to help with the production of solar panels. As technology advances, demand for ethylene vinyl acetate increases as it can be used to manufacture reliable, high-performance solar cells and modules.

The emergence of new technologies such as flexible and transparent photovoltaic (PV) materials is also expected to boost demand for ethylene vinyl acetate. It provides superior physical and chemical properties, as well as robust adhesion to various substrates.

Very low-density ethylene vinyl acetate is a unique material that offers excellent durability and flexibility for a variety of applications. Its lightweight nature makes it particularly suitable for use in the production of medical devices, electronics, and automotive components. Ethylene vinyl acetate is used in the production of packaging materials due to its low-cost and environmental friendliness.

North American market for ethylene vinyl acetate is likely to experience rapid growth over the forecast period. It is due to increasing demand from packaging, solar energy, and other industries.

Development of new technologies, increased sustainability efforts, and growing preferences are set to drive demand in the market. This region has large reserves of ethylene vinyl acetate raw materials, thereby allowing for competitive pricing and further aiding growth in the market.

Key Takeaways:

North America accounted for 31.5% share in 2022 and is set to soar at a CAGR of 2.3% in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market by 2032.

The USA is likely to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2032, and it is currently holding about 89% shares in North America ethylene vinyl acetate market.

China is expected to showcase 3.1% CAGR and hold about 42.7% share in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market between 2022 and 2032.

Based on end use, the footwear & foam segment is set to surpass US$ 2.8 billion and increase at 3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

By product type, the low-density ethylene vinyl acetate segment held more than 31% of shares in 2021.

Growth Drivers:

Burgeoning demand in the agriculture sector would drive sales of ethylene vinyl acetate during the forecast period.

Increasing use of ethylene vinyl acetate in the footwear industry for making shoe soles as it provides cushioning and support, would boost demand.

Restraints:

Ethylene vinyl acetate composites begin to produce acetic acid when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays or ambient water, which might increase surface corrosion.

Ethylene vinyl acetate’s inadequate acid durability and barrier qualities might limit expansion in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7329

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies hold a significant share in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market due to their high production capacity and broad product portfolios. These companies are also engaged in research and development activities to introduce novel products to the market.

For instance,

In May 2022 , a Brazil-based petrochemical company named Braskem unveiled its three most recent green 3-dimension printing filament materials. They are designed for the additional industrial sector. They comprise bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate fiber to 3D printing filament based on reclaimed polypropylene and polyethylene (PE/PP) blend filaments.

, a Brazil-based petrochemical company named Braskem unveiled its three most recent green 3-dimension printing filament materials. They are designed for the additional industrial sector. They comprise bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate fiber to 3D printing filament based on reclaimed polypropylene and polyethylene (PE/PP) blend filaments. In May 2022, for the construction of an ethylene vinyl acetate production plant in India with a planned ton annually of 100,000 tons, Asian Paints invested US$ 261.22 million.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Arkema Group

ARLANXEO Holding B.V.

Asia Polymer Corporation

Braskem S.A.

Celanese Corporation

Clariant AG

Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Lyondell Basell industries N.V.

Sahara International Petrochemical Company

SIPCHEM

More Valuable Insights on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of ethylene vinyl acetate through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Very Low-Density EVA

Low Density EVA

Medium Density EVA

High Density EVA

By End-use Industry:

Footwear & Foam

Packaging

Agriculture

Photovoltaic Panels

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report (170 Pages PDF, Charts, Tables & Figures)

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7329

Key Questions Covered in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Report

What is the projected value of the ethylene vinyl acetate market in 2023?

At what rate will the global ethylene vinyl acetate market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the ethylene vinyl acetate market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market during 2022 to 2032?

Which are the factors driving the ethylene vinyl acetate market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the ethylene vinyl acetate market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Isopropyl Acetate Market: As per Fact.MR, the global isopropyl acetate market is set to be worth US$ 407.7 million in 2023. It is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In 2033, sales are estimated to reach US$ 676.9 million. Burgeoning demand from the pharmaceutical industry would provide a wide range of opportunities for market expansion.

Glycol Acetate Market: Glycol acetate’s low surface tension and strong adhesion characteristics would boost demand in the market. Glycol acetate-infused aqueous latex coatings would become necessary due to rising demand for green buildings and public awareness of environmental pollution.

Tocopheryl Acetate Market: As per Fact.MR, the global tocopheryl acetate market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 720.6 million by 2033. It is projected to enlarge at a CAGR of 4.0% during forecast period. Burgeoning demand in the animal feed industry would increase sales of tocopheryl acetate during the assessment period.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

E: sales@factmr.com