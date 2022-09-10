eTip to Match Up to $100K in Digital Tips During International Housekeepers Week 2022

Breaking News
For the second year in a row, the market leader pledges to help hotels show appreciation and support to their most crucial employees.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  eTip, a leader in digital tipping, today announced that it will match up to $100K in digital tips for housekeepers at all properties that have implemented its digital tipping platform during International Housekeepers Week, which takes place Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022. This is the second year eTip is pledging to match digital tips during this celebratory week.

Hotel organizations worldwide have been celebrating International Housekeepers Week for over 40 years. The annual event is dedicated to recognizing the crucial contributions of hardworking custodial staff members and is a shining opportunity for hotels to show their appreciation to those who work behind the scenes to create extraordinary guest experiences. 

“Housekeepers are the heart behind hotel hygiene, which will always be something guests remember about their stay – especially during a global pandemic that has created stringent health measures and a historic labor shortage. eTip is honored to match up to $100K in digital tips during International Housekeepers Week for the second year in a row to recognize these hardworking employees, and to stress the importance of modernizing cash-based tipping with a digital platform like eTip. When you think eTip, you think tipping. This is our main product. It’s what we do best,” said Nicolas Cassis, CEO of eTip.

eTip is the market’s most robust, customizable, and secure end-to-end digital tipping platform, being used by some of the US’s largest hotels. The app-less, QR-code-based platform makes digital tipping effortless and frictionless and offers flexible options for housekeepers to be tipped immediately. The platform is just as easy for hotel operators to manage, offering quick and easy setup and seamless white labeling.

