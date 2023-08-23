DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, announced today that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 9:00am ET

To schedule a 1×1 meeting with the Company, please contact Corporate Access at H.C. Wainwright.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in patients suffering from rare diseases. The Company currently has three commercial rare disease products, ALKINDI SPRINKLE® for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical insufficiency, Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS) deficiency, and Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: dehydrated alcohol injection, which has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of methanol poisoning, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis, ET-400 for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency, and ET-600 for the treatment of diabetes insipidus. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

