Etrion to Release Third Quarter 2017 Results on November 14, 2017  

MIAMI, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX:ETX) (OMX:ETX), a solar independent power producer, will release its third quarter 2017 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.  

Earnings Call

A conference call/webcast to present the Company’s third quarter 2017 results will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 4:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET).  

Dial-in details:

North America: +1-647-788-4919 / Toll Free: +1-877-291-4570 / Sweden Toll Free: 02-079-4343

Webcast:

A webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1297/19086   

In addition, the earnings call presentation, along with the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, and related management’s discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website (www.etrion.com). 

A replay of the telephone conference will be available until December 5, 2017. 

Replay dial-in details:

North America: +1-416-621-4642 / Toll Free: +1-800-585-8367 
Pass code for replay: 43070958

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns 114 MW of installed solar capacity in Chile and Japan. Etrion has 13 MW of solar projects under construction in Japan and is also actively developing additional greenfield solar power projects in Japan. Etrion is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 24% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current (“DC”) basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak (“MWp”).

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:05 a.m. CET on November 8, 2017.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Paul Rapisarda – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone (Miami, FL, USA): +1 (786) 636-6449
Telephone (Geneva, Switzerland): +41 (22) 715 20 90

