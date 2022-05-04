Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Etrnl Cosmetics Signs Top Creative Agency Sincbox Media

Etrnl Cosmetics Signs Top Creative Agency Sincbox Media

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

The cosmetics company bringing the purest Chaga mushroom-based products to market has signed the leader in brand response marketing

Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Etrnl Cosmetics, a division of  Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD), announced today that it has signed Sincbox Media, the multi Telly Award-winning direct response agency.  Sincbox’s clients include Procter & Gamble, Covergirl, Visa, Starbucks and dozens of other brands known and respected throughout the world. Etrnl Cosmetics, which launched in April 2022, focuses on Chaga mushroom based skin and hair products – utilizing the incredibly rare fungi’s antioxidant properties in innovative ways.  The announcement was made by AHFD/Etrnl Cosmetics CEO and Chairman Joe Wallace and Sincbox Chief Storyteller Bruce Somers Jr.

“Bruce Somers and the Sincbox team have changed the world of direct response and changed the game for so many brands that are deeply ingrained in American’s daily lives at home and work,” said CEO and Chairman of Active Health Foods, Inc. and Etrnl Cosmetics Joe Wallace. “Etrnl Cosmetics is on track to alter people’s experience with their skin and hair forever –harnessing the power of Chaga mushrooms. Sincbox has the creativity and vision to make sure the world knows what we can do.”

Chaga has been used as a folk remedy by people living in northern latitudes to treat various ailments and numerous peer reviewed scientific studies well document its antioxidant properties. AHFD’s Etrnl Cosmetics plans to use the unique properties of Chaga to create a new class of cosmetics, zinc-free skin tone specific sunscreens, acne treatments, and hair care products.   

AFHD underwent a change of control in April with Wallce becoming CEO and Chair. Outgoing CEO and Chair Glen Bonilla has been retained as a consultant. AHFD is in the process of updating information with the OTC Markets Group and other databases about the change in control.

Etrnl Cosmetics’ experts on sustainable Chaga procurement are Tulsy and Prema Ball of Chagit Products Inc. The brothers are also noted television producers of the Bering Sea Gold shows on Discovery. 

For more information contact: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

More information on Sincbox Media at Sincbox.com.

About Active Health Foods & Etrnl Cosmetics
Active Health Foods, recently experienced a change of control with Los Angeles-based Entrepreneur Joe Wallace becoming CEO and Chairman. Previously, the Company acquired CoinChamp, Inc. CoinChamp is developing a platform for the plug-and-play creation of non-fungible tokens.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential” and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report.  

CONTACT: Owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.