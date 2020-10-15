ETSU Alumni Bring National Smartphone Repair Franchise to Johnson City

uBreakiFix Opens on W. State of Franklin Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Johnson City at 1150 W. State of Franklin Road, Suite 15. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Johnson City is owned by Marc Jr. & Brandon Lawson and managed by Ryan Berkley. The brothers own two other uBreakiFix locations in Memphis but noted that their new location feels like a homecoming of sorts.

“As an ETSU alumnus, Johnson City has a special place in my heart,” Marc Lawson said. “My brother and I are both proud ETSU graduates and have remained deeply involved in this community. We believe uBreakiFix will create tremendous value for the students, faculty, and residents here—especially now, in a time when we’re even more reliant on technology to stay connected.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 9 million repairs at its nearly 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

A U.S. Army veteran, Marc Lawson has always had a passion for serving others and knew he wanted any future business ventures to reflect that value.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is defined by helping people,” Marc Lawson said. “Whether a customer needs their computer fixed for work or school, or needs help backing up photos of their grandchildren, we’re here to provide that support. What we love about this location is the convenience. It’s easy to get to, and customers can grab a cup of coffee at Starbucks or order a quick meal at First Watch while they wait for their device repair.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Johnson City and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/johnsoncity. uBreakiFix Johnson City is located at:

uBreakiFix

1150 W State of Franklin Rd Suite 15, Johnson City, TN 37604

(423) 431-8077

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

[email protected]

