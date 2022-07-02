EU Acrylic Polymer Market Report: Production, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: SABIC, Arkema, LG Chemicals, Chi Mei Corporation, Evonik Industries, KURARAY, Sumitomo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Clax Italia, RTP Company, Röhm, Dzerzhinskorgsteklo JSC, Trinseo, LX MMA, Kolon Industries Inc., Toray Industries, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Plaskolite LLC, Haas Company, Trust Polymer NN

NEW YORK, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox has just published a new report: ‘EU – Acrylic Polymers in Primary Forms – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights’. Here is a summary of the report’s key findings.

EU Acrylic Polymer Market Statistics

Imports 6,547.8 Million USD Exports 8,107.3 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Italy, Poland Top Exporters Germany, France, Belgium

In 2021, the EU acrylic polymer market was estimated at $6.8B for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Germany ($2B), Italy ($1B) and France ($816M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, with a combined 56% share of the total market. REQUEST FREE DATA

Consumption by Country

Th total volume of primary acrylic polymers consumed in the European Union totaled approx. 3M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of in 2021 were Germany, Italy and France, together accounting for 55% of total consumption. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Acrylic Polymer Production

In 2021, production of acrylic polymers totaled approx. 3.5M tonnes. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.0% over the period from 2011 to 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of in 2021 were Germany, France and Belgium, together accounting for 76% of total production. These countries were followed by Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland, which together accounted for a further 22%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Acrylic Polymer Exports

For the third year in a row, the European Union recorded growth in overseas shipments of acrylic polymers, which increased by 9.7% to 3.5M tonnes in 2021. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total exports indicated a remarkable increase from 2011 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +7.0%.

In value terms, exports soared to $8.1B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (1.1M tonnes), distantly followed by France (700K tonnes), Belgium (616K tonnes), the Netherlands (430K tonnes), Italy (216K tonnes) and Spain (157K tonnes) were the main exporters of acrylic polymers, together mixing up 91% of total volume. Poland (58K tonnes) held a minor share of total exports.

In value terms, Germany ($2.5B), France ($1.5B) and Belgium ($1.3B) were the countries with the highest levels of supplies in 2021, with a combined 65% share of total exports.

Among the main exporting countries, Germany, with a CAGR of +29.8%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports over the past decade, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for acrylic polymers in the European Union stood at $2,320 per tonne in 2021, rising by 18% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in the Netherlands ($2,650 per tonne) and Germany ($2,311 per tonne), while Belgium ($2,044 per tonne) and Poland ($2,102 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+0.1%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

EU Acrylic Polymer Imports

For the ninth year in a row, the European Union recorded growth in supplies from abroad of acrylic polymers, which increased by 8% to 2.9M tonnes in 2021. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.2% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, acrylic polymer imports skyrocketed to $6.5B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +1.6% from 2011 to 2021.

Imports by Country

Germany (482K tonnes), Italy (360K tonnes), Poland (346K tonnes), France (294K tonnes), Belgium (280K tonnes), the Netherlands (244K tonnes) and Spain (198K tonnes) represented roughly 75% of total imports in 2021. Sweden (128K tonnes), the Czech Republic (125K tonnes), Austria (102K tonnes), Denmark (61K tonnes), Finland (57K tonnes) and Portugal (45K tonnes) took a minor share of total purchases.

In value terms, the largest acrylic polymer importing markets in the European Union were Germany ($1.2B), Italy ($819M) and Poland ($679M), together accounting for 41% of total supplies. These countries were followed by France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, Finland and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 51%.

The Czech Republic, with a CAGR of +5.3%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average import price for acrylic polymers in the European Union amounted to $2,220 per tonne, increasing by 16% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Portugal ($2,493 per tonne) and Germany ($2,489 per tonne), while the Czech Republic ($1,840 per tonne) and Sweden ($1,865 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Portugal (-0.1%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

