EU agreed no sum needed to move talks forward: British Brexit minister

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union agreed that Britain would not have to come up with a figure for a financial deal to leave the bloc before moving talks on to discuss a trade deal, Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday.
