EU Epoxide Resin Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Prices and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox has just published a new report: ‘EU – Epoxide Resins in Primary Forms – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights’. Here is a summary of the report’s key findings.

EU Epoxide Resin Market Statistics

Imports 2,571.7 Million USD Exports 2,949.4 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Italy, Netherlands Top Exporters Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic

The EU epoxide resin market was estimated at $1.8B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries’ margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Epoxide Resin Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of epoxide resins decreased by -0.3% to 589K tonnes, falling for the third consecutive year after two years of growth. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports soared to $2.9B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (289K tonnes) represented the largest exporter of epoxide resins, constituting 49% of total volume. The Netherlands (109K tonnes) ranks second in terms of the total exports with an 18% share, followed by the Czech Republic (9.9%) and Italy (7%). Spain (24K tonnes), Poland (18K tonnes) and Belgium (13K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($1.5B) remains the largest epoxide resin supplier in the European Union, comprising 51% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($454M), with a 15% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Czech Republic, with an 8.8% share.

In Germany, epoxide resin exports expanded at an average annual rate of +2.9% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the Netherlands (+0.7% per year) and the Czech Republic (+6.0% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The export price in the European Union stood at $5,009 per tonne in 2021, growing by 45% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Belgium ($5,614 per tonne) and Germany ($5,240 per tonne), while the Netherlands ($4,181 per tonne) and the Czech Republic ($4,465 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+3.2%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Epoxide Resin Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of epoxide resins was finally on the rise to reach 519K tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, epoxide resin imports soared to $2.6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total imports indicated a mild increase from 2007 to 2021: its value decreased at an average annual rate of -0.3%.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Germany (148K tonnes) represented the largest importer of epoxide resins, creating 28% of total purchases. It was distantly followed by Italy (69K tonnes), the Netherlands (64K tonnes), France (41K tonnes), Spain (40K tonnes), Austria (24K tonnes), Poland (24K tonnes) and Belgium (24K tonnes), together comprising a 55% share of total volume. Sweden (12K tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total imports.

In value terms, Germany ($701M) constitutes the largest market for imported epoxide resins in the European Union, comprising 27% of total purchases. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($348M), with a 14% share of total imports. It was followed by the Netherlands, with an 11% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Germany was relatively modest. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Italy (+3.9% per year) and the Netherlands (+3.6% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the import price in the European Union amounted to $4,960 per tonne, with an increase of 50% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in France ($5,497 per tonne) and Austria ($5,455 per tonne), while Belgium ($4,337 per tonne) and the Netherlands ($4,356 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain (+3.0%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

