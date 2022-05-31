EU Ethanol Market Report: Suppliers, Prices, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Archer Daniels Midland, Poet LLC, Valero Energy Corporation, Green Plains Renewable Energy, Flint Hills Resources LP, Marquis Energy, Cargill, Pacific Ethanol, Pannonia Bio, Envien Group, Big River Resources, Gracial Lakes Energy, CropEnergies AG, SDIC Jilin Alcohol, Henan Tianguan, Tereos, Cristal Union, White Energy, Agroetanol, BioWanze SA, Beluga Group, Greenfield Global

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox has just published a new report: ‘EU – Ethyl Alcohol – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights’. Here is a summary of the report’s key findings.

EU Ethanol Market Statistics

Imports 5,893.0 Million USD Exports 5,527.3 Million USD Top Importers Netherlands, Germany, France Top Exporters Netherlands, France, Belgium

The EU ethanol market was estimated at approx. $5B in 2021. The largest ethanol markets in the European Union were France, Germany and Poland, together comprising 48% of the total market. These countries were followed by the Czech Republic, Italy, Sweden, Greece, the Netherlands, Denmark, Romania, Spain, Austria and Finland, which together accounted for a further 42%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Ethanol Consumption by Country

Ethanol consumption in the European Union was estimated at approx. 4.8M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of in 2021 were France, Germany and Poland, together comprising 49% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Italy, Greece, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the Netherlands, Romania, Austria, Denmark, Finland and Spain, which together accounted for a further 41%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Ethanol Production

Production of ethyl alcohol in the European Union was estimated at approx. 4M tonnes in 2021. Overall, production, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern from 2007 to 2021. Over the period under review, production attained the peak volume at 4.3M tonnes in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, production failed to regain momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, ethanol production contracted to $4B in 2021 estimated in export price. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +2.3% from 2007 to 2021.

France, Poland and Belgium remain the leading ethanol manufacturers accounting for nearly a half of ethanol volume produced in the European Union.

EU Ethanol Imports

After three years of growth, supplies from abroad of ethyl alcohol decreased by -10.1% to 5.5M tonnes in 2021. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total imports indicated a prominent expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +6.1%.

In value terms, ethanol imports amounted to $5.9B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Over the period under review, imports, however, showed a prominent expansion.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the Netherlands (1.5M tonnes) and Germany (1M tonnes) were the key importers of ethyl alcohol in the European Union, together amounting to approx. 45% of total volume. France (536K tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total imports with a 9.8% share, followed by Belgium (6.7%) and Sweden (6.7%). The following importers – Italy (243K tonnes), Greece (235K tonnes), the Czech Republic (172K tonnes), Romania (159K tonnes), Denmark (156K tonnes), Finland (133K tonnes), Poland (129K tonnes) and Spain (127K tonnes) – together made up 25% of total purchases.

France, Sweden, Greece, Czech Republic and Romania saw a growth of ethanol purchases over the last year, while other countries reduced supplies from abroad.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($1.7B), Germany ($1.1B) and France ($558M) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 56% share of total imports. Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Greece, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Romania, Spain, Finland and Poland lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 38%.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average ethanol import price in the European Union amounted to $1,076 per tonne, surging by 17% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in the Czech Republic ($1,287 per tonne) and Spain ($1,215 per tonne), while Greece ($970 per tonne) and Italy ($981 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Italy (+2.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Ethanol Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of ethyl alcohol decreased by -1% to 5M tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year rising trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total exports indicated a resilient expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +5.5%.

In value terms, ethanol exports totaled $5.5B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Over the period under review, exports, however, posted a resilient increase.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the Netherlands (1.4M tonnes), distantly followed by Belgium (729K tonnes), France (634K tonnes), Hungary (625K tonnes), Germany (386K tonnes) and Spain (306K tonnes) were the main exporters of ethyl alcohol, together making up 83% of total supplies. Poland (214K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($1.7B) remains the largest ethanol supplier in the European Union, comprising 31% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($766M), with a 14% share of total supplies. It was followed by Belgium, with a 12% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in the Netherlands stood at +27.2%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: France (+3.6% per year) and Belgium (+9.8% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The export price in the European Union stood at $1,110 per tonne in 2021, surging by 12% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Spain ($1,222 per tonne) and France ($1,210 per tonne), while Hungary ($934 per tonne) and Belgium ($940 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France (+5.0%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

