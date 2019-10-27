EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to January 31 with earlier departure possible: sources

The 27 European Union countries that will remain after Brexit hope to agree on Monday to delay Britain’s divorce until Jan.31 with an earlier departure possible should the factious UK parliament ratify their separation deal, sources said.
