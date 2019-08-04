EU must change its negotiating terms for Brexit, says Britain’s Barclay

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, must go back to the bloc’s leaders to change the terms of the talks because Britain’s parliament will not accept the current deal, British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Sunday.
