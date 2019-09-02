EU should be open for ‘creative’ solutions on Irish border: Brexit minister

Britain’s Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said in an interview with several European newspapers published on Monday that the European Union should be open to “creative and flexible” solutions to the Irish border question.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
