BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission called for industry views on Friday on a list of U.S. products it will subject to import tariffs, the first step towards measures to counter planned U.S. taxes on European steel and aluminum.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- EU starts retaliation process against U.S. tariffs - March 16, 2018
- Seoul aims for more talks about talks with North Korea this month - March 16, 2018
- Caterpillar to close facilities, could cut 880 jobs - March 16, 2018