BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) of tax due from Apple Inc .
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- EU takes Ireland to EU court over 13 billion euro Apple tax bill - October 4, 2017
- Special Report: In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State - October 4, 2017
- Dubochet, Frank, Henderson win 2017 Nobel Chemistry Prize - October 4, 2017