EU to discuss tax havens blacklist after ‘Paradise Papers’ leaks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union states will on Tuesday bring forward a discussion on plans for a tax havens’ blacklists after newly leaked documents revealed investments by wealthy individuals and institutions around the globe, officials said.
