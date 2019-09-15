EU warns of instability after Saudi oil attacks

The European Union warned on Sunday of a “real threat to regional security” in the Middle East after attacks on Saudi oil plants that risk disrupting global energy supplies and for which Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility.
