EU will delay Brexit until February if Johnson fails to ratify deal this week – The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times has reported http://bit.ly/2p1UfbJ that the European Union will delay Brexit until February 2020 if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unable to get his deal past parliament this week.
