The European Union will “most likely” agree to delay Brexit until Jan.31 on Monday, said a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron who last week prevented the bloc from reaching a decision on the delay.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares climb to three-month high, currencies mark time - October 28, 2019
- China says it is in contact with Vietnam about Britain truck victims - October 28, 2019
- EU will ‘most likely’ agree Jan. 31 Brexit delay on Monday: French source - October 28, 2019