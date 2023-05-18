Euclid Chemical Logo Euclid Chemical Logo

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, is pleased to announce the completion of its first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). The EPD reports on the impacts of four microfibers and one macrofiber used as concrete reinforcement.

An EPD is a communications document that provides transparent and third-party verified data about the environmental impact of products and services based on the results of a life cycle assessment (LCA) of a manufactured material. This enables comparisons between products fulfilling the same function.

Manufactured at Euclid Chemical’s LaFayette, Georgia fiber production facility, PSI Fiberstrand Multi-Mix 80, PSI Fiberstrand 100, PSI Fiberstrand 150, PSI Fiberstrand F, and Tuf-Strand SF were analyzed for the report. The EPD helps quantify the environmental savings or “footprint” that can result when using or converting traditional steel reinforcement to Euclid Chemical’s fibers.

“The Euclid Chemical team is very proud to complete our first EPD and the ability to highlight the positive environmental impact that fiber reinforced concrete offers,” said Michael Mahoney, director of marketing and technology for fiber reinforced concrete at Euclid Chemical. “Fiber reinforcement, along with improved concrete mix designs and advancements in shrinkage technologies, can result in more durable and resilient concrete while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and our carbon footprint.”

The EPD was conducted in accordance with ISO 21930 as the core product category rule and is also compliant with the ISO 14025 standard. This was the first EPD for a reinforcing fiber product published through the NRMCA EPD program. The EPD is accessible to the public and listed as NRMCA EPD: 20080 Euclid Chemical.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical’s expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

