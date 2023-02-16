Euclid Chemical Logo Euclid Chemical Logo

Cleveland, OH, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, is pleased to announce that its synthetic microfiber product, PSI Fiberstrand REPREVE 225, has been selected as a top 10 finalist for the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards Program. Finalists will be recognized at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) taking place in Las Vegas March 14-18.

The CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry. Evaluated by a diverse panel of Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members, the award entries were judged based on how they address common industry needs in unique and innovative ways, how they benefit the industry across multiple applications for industry-wide adoption, and how they positively impact the safety, sustainability, and workforce of the industry.

PSI Fiberstrand REPREVE 225 is an innovative new synthetic microfiber for concrete reinforcement that offers unique sustainability benefits. With a low environmental impact, PSI Fiberstrand REPREVE 225 is a fine denier monofilament synthetic microfiber that is manufactured using resourced polyester material from plastic bottles. The product can be easily added to a concrete mixture at any time prior to placement, and it is ideal for a variety of applications, including pavements, slabs-on-grade, overlays and toppings, wall systems, foundations, shotcrete, precast and prestressed structures, composite steel decks and decorative concrete.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Euclid Chemical will be located at booth C20433 in Central Hall, featuring signage recognizing their selection as a Next Level Awards Program finalist. To determine the Contractors’ Top Choice, show attendees will be able to scan a QR code and vote onsite for their favorite award entry.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical’s expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

