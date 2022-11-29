Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in HCM recently announced that Eurekos is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that the Eurekos LMS helps companies deliver product training that retains customers and transforms partners into advocates.

Silver Preferred Solution Provider 22-23 SmartChoice

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Eurekos is living their mission to give companies all the tools they need to build smarter, more loyal customers and partners.

“Eurekos really lives up to their promise of helping organizations retain customers and empower partners. Eurekos is much more than an LMS provider. Their secret ingredient is best in class delivery of superior learning experiences. Eurekos delivers these experiences in a thoughtful, highly personalized, and collaborative journey for the client.” says Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer of Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Eurekos as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Eurekos product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Eurekos organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“It’s an honor to be certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider. We were only able to achieve this by laser-focusing our LMS to go beyond employee training to reach the often neglected external learner,” said Anders Willumsen, the CEO of Eurekos. “This is where there’s the biggest need and where there’s the biggest opportunity to impact the bottom line.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Eurekos offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Eurekos and their offerings visit www.eurekos.com.

—About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM Solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

—About Eurekos

Eurekos is purpose-built LMS that rapidly onboards and continuously engages customers and partners. It includes an integrated suite of tools for certification, eCommerce, branded portals, mobile learning, and rapid content. Eurekos makes it easy to deliver product training that retains more customers and transforms partners into advocates.

Contact Eurekos or request a demo.

