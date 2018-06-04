EURO Ressources : Results of the AOGM of shareholders held on May 23, 2018

Breaking News
PARIS, France, June 4, 2018:  EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Paris on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. A total of 13 shareholders were present or represented, holding 56,155,351 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 89.861 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to take valid decisions. All of the resolutions were passed.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting  

Number of shares

Proportion of the share capital Votes
In favour
/ % 		Votes Against
/ % 		Votes Abstaining
/ %
Approval of the Company’s financial statements for 2017 fiscal year
(Resolution 1) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,233,296
 >99.99 %

 

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %         		0
0 %

 

 

 

 

Allocation of the results
(Resolution 2) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,087,296
99.74 %

 

1,050
<0.01 %   		146,000
0.26 %

 

Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code
(Resolution 3) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,233,296
 >99.99 %

 

 

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %           		0
0 %

 

 

 

 

 

Re-election of Mr. Phillip Marks as director
(Resolution 4) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,087,296
99.74 %

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %   		146,000
0.26 %

 

 

Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director
(Resolution 5) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,233,296
 >99.99 %

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %     		0
0 %

 

 

Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director
(Resolution 6) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,233,296
 >99.99 %

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %       		0
0 %

 

 

 

Re-election of Mr. Benjamin Little as director
(Resolution 7)

 

 

 

56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,087,296
99.74 %

 

 

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01%           		146,000
0.26 %

 

 

 

 

 

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting  

Number of shares

Proportion of the share capital Votes
In favour
/ % 		Votes Against
/ % 		Votes
Abstaining
/ %
Re-election of Mrs. Carol T. Banducci as director
(Resolution 8) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,087,296
99.74 %

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %       		146,000
0.26 %

 

 

 

Re-election of Mrs. Affie A. Simanikas as director
(Resolution 9) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,087,296
99.74 %

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %       		146,000
0.26 %

 

 

 

Re-election of Susanne Hermans as director (Resolution 10) 56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,233,296
 >99.99 %

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %       		0
0 %

 

 

 

Compensation policy of the corporate officers referred to in Article L. 225-37-2 of the French Commercial Code
(Resolution 11) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,217,867
99.97 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %             		15,429
0.03 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Power for the fulfillment of legal formalities
(Resolution 12) 		56,234,346 56,155,351 89.861 % 56,233,296
 >99.99 %

 

 

1,050
<0.01 %     		0
0 %

 

 

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”) related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”).  The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD.  EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding.  IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of EURO at May 23, 2018.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.   Requests for further information should be addressed to:  

Benjamin Little 
Directeur-Général
Tel : +1 416 933 4954
Email:  [email protected] 		Line Lacroix
Directeur-Général Délégué
Tél: +1 450 677 2056
Email : [email protected]

Attachment

  • Results of the AOGM of shareholders held on May 23, 2018.pdf
